FPL Donates $45,000 To Council On Aging

Florida Power & Light Company recently donated $45,000 to the Council on Aging of West Florida to support seniors in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The donation will help fund programs for the roughly 2,200 vulnerable elders served by the agency.

The Council on Aging is a nonprofit organization that provides home and community-based services like Meals on Wheels, congregate dining sites, case management, and caregiver respite for older adults. The services aim to keep seniors living safely and independently in their homes where they are most comfortable.

“This generous donation is unrestricted, which means we can use it to draw down matched federal funds, and every dollar we raise in the community allows us to access another nine dollars from that funding,” says Josh Newby, president/CEO of the Council on Aging. “That means this donation will have an impact of almost half a million dollars for our area seniors.”

The agency also focuses on seasonal community needs by collecting air conditioners and fans in the summer and heaters in the cooler months. Currently, Council on Aging is collecting and distributing heater donations to keep area seniors warm and comfortable through the winter.

“We are honored to continue to support the Council on Aging of West Florida and the important work that they do to help protect some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said J.T. Young, vice president and general manager for Northwest Florida for FPL. “We are happy our donation will go to the areas of greatest need, especially as we enter the holiday and winter season. At FPL, we’re committed to making the communities that we serve even better places to live.”