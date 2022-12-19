Florida Gas Prices Decline; Escambia Sees Low Of $2.55

December 19, 2022

Florida gas prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined five consecutive weeks, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since mid-November.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.04 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since September 2021.

In Escambia County the average price per gallon Sunday night was $2.83. The North Escambia low price was $2.71, while stations on Nine Mile Road and the warehouse clubs in Pensacola were at $2.55.

“The plunge at the pump is the result of falling oil prices, which have plummeted primarily due to market concerns about a global economic recession,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Lower oil prices lowers the cost of producing gasoline. These low gas prices should hang around through the end of the year, unless oil prices unexpectedly rebound.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 