CSX ‘Spirit of our Law Enforcement’ Locomotive Travels Through Area

CSX Transportation’s “Spirit of our Law Enforcement” commemorative locomotive passed through the local area recently.

It was named to honor the nation’s police officers who dedicate their lives to serve their communities. It is part of a collection of Pride in Service locomotives launched in 2019 to honor those that serve, including law enforcement, first responders and the armed forces.

The locomotive was recently spotted by first responders at the James Road crossing in Nokomis, Alabama, just north of the Alabama-Florida state line.

“We had just finished responding to a medical emergency when we spotted this CSX tribute engine with a coal train,” Nokomis Fire Rescue Captain Jerry Gehman said. He and fellow firefighters Chief Tommy Pickern, Lt. Frisco Gehman, medic Danny Lowery, firefighters Brad Adams, Robert Grissett, Hannah Miliken, and Hunter Miliken stopped to pose for photos with the Spirit of Law Enforcement.

CSXT 3194 is painted primarily in black, blue and white, with the slogans “To Protect and Serve” and “Honoring Our Law Enforcement.” It also prominently features the CSX Transportation Railroad Police logo, as well as police, fire and emergency responder logos.

“The locomotives will remind everyone who sees them of the daily sacrifices made by the individuals who serve our nation and our communities, along with their families,” CSX said.

Photos by Jerry Gehman for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.