Cantonment Man Facing Drug Charges After Reportedly Passing Out In His Truck At Thrift Store

A Cantonment man was arrested on drug charges after deputies received a report that he was passed out in his vehicle at a thrift store.

Jeremiah Lee Hunter, 35, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Teen Challenge Super Thrift Store on Nine Mile Road just before midnight Monday after receiving a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a white pickup truck. Deputies looked inside the truck and saw a large cloud of smoke and pipe.

Hunter woke up when a deputy knocked on the truck’s passenger window, according to an arrest report. The deputy noted in his report that there was a strong odor or marijuana when Hunter opened the driver’s door.

Inside the truck, the ECSO said they found 18 grams of marijuana and a white crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hunter claimed to have a current medical marijuana card, but the card in his possession expired in August 2021, the report states.

Hunter remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $7,000.