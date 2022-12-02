DeSantis Signs Bill Seeking To Stabilize Property Insurance Market
December 17, 2022
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday seeking to stabilize Florida’s property insurance market, increase competition, and strengthen consumer protections.
“The issues in Florida’s property insurance market did not occur overnight, and they will not be solved overnight,” the governor said. “The historic reforms signed today create an environment which realigns Florida to best practices across the nation, adding much-needed stability to Florida’s market, promoting competition, and increasing consumer choice. I am thankful the Legislature answered the call for meaningful reform.”
The insurance bill seeks to , strengthen Florida’s property insurance market by:
- Eliminating one-way attorney fees for property insurance claims, which will disincentivize frivolous lawsuits, and realigning Florida’s market to best practices that will promote more market competition in the private insurance industry.
- Reducing the burden of excessive and predatory litigation will help bring down costs for homeowners.
- Enhancing the Office of Insurance Regulation’s ability to complete market conduct examinations of property insurers following a hurricane to hold insurance companies accountable and prevent abuse of the property appraisal process.
- Reducing timelines for insurers to get payments out the door and back into the hands of policyholders as they rebuild their lives.
- Building on reforms passed earlier this year by committing additional funding to provide temporary reinsurance support to help stabilize the market.
Comments