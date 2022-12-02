DeSantis Signs Bill Seeking To Stabilize Property Insurance Market

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday seeking to stabilize Florida’s property insurance market, increase competition, and strengthen consumer protections.

“The issues in Florida’s property insurance market did not occur overnight, and they will not be solved overnight,” the governor said. “The historic reforms signed today create an environment which realigns Florida to best practices across the nation, adding much-needed stability to Florida’s market, promoting competition, and increasing consumer choice. I am thankful the Legislature answered the call for meaningful reform.”

The insurance bill seeks to , strengthen Florida’s property insurance market by: