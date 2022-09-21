Escambia Approves Static Millage Rate, Defined As A Tax Increase, And $654.5 Million Budget

September 21, 2022

The Escambia County Commission Tuesday evening gave final approval to a static property tax rate for next fiscal year, which is defined by the state as a tax increase.

The final aggregate millage rate is 7.4679, which is not an increased millage rate but is a 13.20% increase over the rolled back rate of 6.5969 mills.

The rolled back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase and was advertised as such.

The county also adopted a budget of almost $654.5 million for the next fiscal year, which begins October 1. The new budget is 15.17% more than the current-year’s $568.26 million.

To read the budget summary, click or tap here.

