13-Time Convicted Felon From Cantonment Charge With Drugs, Weapons Offense

December 31, 2022

A 13-time convicted felon from Cantonment is facing drugs and weapons charges.

Martin Joseph Shaughnessy, 38, was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Chemstrand Road in reference to a court order. According to an arrest report, Shaughnessy was in possession of a single round of .243 rifle ammunition and a bag containing methamphetamine in his pockets.

According to court records, Shaughnessy has 13 prior felony convictions, the most recent of which was in February 2020.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 