You Saw The Blue Angels Air Show. But Did You Hear This Korean War Vet’s Once Top Secret Story?

November 19, 2022

Over 210,000 people attend last  weekend’s Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola this past weekend.

And last Saturday, the crowds heard the story of an American hero that was only recently declassified.

NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty had the privilege of hosting Capt. (ret.) Royce Williams for the show. And his once top secret story was shared with the crowd.

Williams’ solo dogfight with seven Soviet pilots during the Korean War was a classified military secret for decades.

For 30 minutes, he was the lone American in a dogfight with several Russian Migs.

He was assigned to a Carrier Air Group aboard the USS Oriskany off the extreme northern coast of North Korea on November 18, 1952.

Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor in July 2022.

“To me and everyone who learns his story, Royce Williams is more than the Navy’s Top Gun pilot for all time,” said Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) at the time. “His courage under fire and service to our country in a time of war should be an inspiration for all Americans. While Royce seeks neither fame nor recognition, those of us who know him and know what he did won’t give up until our mission to honor him is a success.”

According to the Military Officers Association of America”

“On that day in 1952, Williams’ team of F9F-5 Panthers had just conducted an airstrike on the Hoeryong industrial complex near the Korea-Soviet Union border when Williams and his wingman, Dave Rowlands, were surprisingly engaged by seven enemy MiGs. Rowlands pursued one of the MiGs out of formation, leaving Williams to deal with the other six.

“As the MiGs buzzed by him, Williams was able to shoot down the trail plane before entering in a high stakes cat-and-mouse game in blizzard-like conditions. The end result of a 35-minute dogfight: four downed MiGs, one damaged MiG, and Williams’ badly beat up Panther.

“With 263 bullet holes and limited ability to steer, Williams was able to limp back to USS Oriskany.”

After the ordeal, he was awarded the Silver Star and received credit for downing one plane and damaging another, as the complete events of the day were classified for five decades.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “You Saw The Blue Angels Air Show. But Did You Hear This Korean War Vet’s Once Top Secret Story?”

  1. Charlotte Rebecca Bates on November 19th, 2022 1:57 am

    WOW!!!! Thank you for your service. You are a “true” hero to America.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 