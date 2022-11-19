You Saw The Blue Angels Air Show. But Did You Hear This Korean War Vet’s Once Top Secret Story?

Over 210,000 people attend last weekend’s Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola this past weekend.

And last Saturday, the crowds heard the story of an American hero that was only recently declassified.

NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry Shashaty had the privilege of hosting Capt. (ret.) Royce Williams for the show. And his once top secret story was shared with the crowd.

Williams’ solo dogfight with seven Soviet pilots during the Korean War was a classified military secret for decades.

For 30 minutes, he was the lone American in a dogfight with several Russian Migs.

He was assigned to a Carrier Air Group aboard the USS Oriskany off the extreme northern coast of North Korea on November 18, 1952.

Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor in July 2022.

“To me and everyone who learns his story, Royce Williams is more than the Navy’s Top Gun pilot for all time,” said Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) at the time. “His courage under fire and service to our country in a time of war should be an inspiration for all Americans. While Royce seeks neither fame nor recognition, those of us who know him and know what he did won’t give up until our mission to honor him is a success.”

According to the Military Officers Association of America”

“On that day in 1952, Williams’ team of F9F-5 Panthers had just conducted an airstrike on the Hoeryong industrial complex near the Korea-Soviet Union border when Williams and his wingman, Dave Rowlands, were surprisingly engaged by seven enemy MiGs. Rowlands pursued one of the MiGs out of formation, leaving Williams to deal with the other six.

“As the MiGs buzzed by him, Williams was able to shoot down the trail plane before entering in a high stakes cat-and-mouse game in blizzard-like conditions. The end result of a 35-minute dogfight: four downed MiGs, one damaged MiG, and Williams’ badly beat up Panther.

“With 263 bullet holes and limited ability to steer, Williams was able to limp back to USS Oriskany.”

After the ordeal, he was awarded the Silver Star and received credit for downing one plane and damaging another, as the complete events of the day were classified for five decades.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.