Veterans Day Closures
November 11, 2022
Escambia County Closures:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Escambia County Extension Office
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Waste Services Administration
- ECAT administrative offices and customer service
Escambia County Exceptions:
- The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Friday, Nov. 11.
- ECAT bus routes and UWF trolleys will not run service on Friday, Nov. 11. All routes will resume regular service Saturday, Nov. 12.
- West Florida Public Libraries will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 12.
- The Department of Animal Welfare will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 12.
Century
- Century Town Hall and all departments will be closed on Friday.
Pensacola Closures
- City of Pensacola administrative offices
- City Hall
- City of Pensacola community resource centers
Pensacola Exceptions:
- Osceola Golf Course and Roger Scott Tennis Center will remain open.
Comments