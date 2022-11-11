Veterans Day Closures

November 11, 2022

Escambia County Closures:

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
  • Escambia County Extension Office
  • West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
  • Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
  • Waste Services Administration
  • ECAT administrative offices and customer service

Escambia County Exceptions:

  • The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Friday, Nov. 11.
  • ECAT bus routes and UWF trolleys will not run service on Friday, Nov. 11. All routes will resume regular service Saturday, Nov. 12.
  • West Florida Public Libraries will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 12.
  • The Department of Animal Welfare will resume regular hours Saturday, Nov. 12.

Century

  • Century Town Hall and all departments will be closed on Friday.

Pensacola Closures

  • City of Pensacola administrative offices
  • City Hall
  • City of Pensacola community resource centers

Pensacola Exceptions:

  • Osceola Golf Course and Roger Scott Tennis Center will remain open.

