UWF Football Earns No. 3 Seed, Will Host Limestone On Saturday

The University of West Florida football team was awarded the No. 3 seed in Super Region 2 of the 2022 NCAA Division 2 Football Championship as announced by the NCAA on Sunday.

UWF will face Limestone on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Pen Air Field on the UWF campus.

UWF is 9-1 on the year and shared the Gulf South Conference championship at 6-1 for the second-consecutive season. The Argos have one of the top offenses in the country, ranking tenth with 473.2 yards of total offense and seventh in rushing offense at 243.2 yards per game. Their 43.8 points per game are fourth nationally.

The Argonauts are making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Playoffs and have a 9-2 all-time record, making them the winningest team in D2 history at .818. UWF won the 2021 national championship and was the 2019 national runner-up prior to last year’s first round loss to Newberry. UWF is 53-20 in its history after starting play in 2016.

Limestone won a program-record eight games this season to finish 8-3 after going winless in 2021. The Saints went 7-2 in the South Atlantic Conference to tie four other schools for the top record in the league. UWF is 3-2 all-time against SAC programs.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices are $15 for Home Side chairback seats and $10 for East Side bleachers behind the visiting team bench. UWF student tickets are $5.

Tickets will go on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m.

PARKING INFORMATION

Tailgating and parking lots will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Season ticket holders with a parking pass in their package can use the blue NCAA Postseason Parking Pass that was included in your packet at the beginning of the season. All other game day parking will be $10 for cars and $40 for RVs. All RV parking is located in Lot 5.

Stadium gates will open at noon.

Pictured: The Argonauts have been four of the last five NCAA playoffs. Photo Morgan Givens/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.