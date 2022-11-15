Tuesday Begins With Rain, Then It Turns Colder

November 15, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm into the early afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

