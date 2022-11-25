Trial Date Set For Suspect Accused Of ‘Hunting, Shooting And Executing’ His Victim On Camera

A trial date has been for a man accused of “hunting, shooting and executing” his victim on camera in Escambia County.

The first degree murder trial of 29-year old Jacob Monroe Colville is set to begin April 3, 2023. He was indicted in the shooting death of 26-year old Jesse Allen Geoghahan on October 29.

Alyssa Marie Blackburn and Lawrence Bonner, Jr. were both indicted for principal to first degree premeditated murder with a firearm in the case.

On October 29, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found Geoghahan. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Colville shot Geoghagan twice inside a closet, before shooting him a “few more times” as he limped out of the bedroom. A security system in the residence captured the murder.

The three suspects remain in the Escambia County Jail without bond.