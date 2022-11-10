Suspect In October Murder Now In Escambia County Jail

The alleged gunman in an October 29 murder in Escambia County has been extradited and was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond Wednesday night.

Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was wanted for first degree premeditated murder. He was captured with a gun, ammunition, cash, drugs and makeup in the Orlando area. Mugshots pictured above show Colville without makeup (left) when he was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night and with makeup in Lake County (right).

An officer with the Eustis Police Department initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, a sergeant observed the front seat passenger, later identified Colville, appear to remove something from his front waistband area and place it on the seat, according to police.

Eustis Police officers reported finding a .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine on the passenger seat, along with 48.6 grams of methamphetamine, smoking devices, $2,300 in cash, and “several items related to the sale of narcotics” in Colville’s backpack.

“In the same backpack, items to disguise his identity were located such as a wig attached to a ballcap, glasses, and makeup. Colville also had makeup on, in an attempt to conceal some of his tattoos,” Eustis Police said.

In addition to the murder warrant, he was charged in Lake County Florida with armed trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of firearm by convicted felon, carrying concealed firearm, improper exhibition of dangerous firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alyssa Marie Blackburn, 22, and Lawrence Bonner, Jr., 44, were both previously charged with principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

The victim was identified by family members as 22-year old Jesse Allen Geoghahan.

On October 29, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found Geoghahan. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Blackburn contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had been shot inside the residence.

Bonner allegedly gave Colville the gun used in the murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Colville shot Geoghagan twice inside a closet, before shooting him a “few more times” as he limped out of the bedroom.

They fled in a stolen 1996 Toyota Avalon, which was later found burning under the Mobile Highway Bridge over Eleven Mile Creek.

A security system in the residence captured the murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.