Today Is The Week’s Sunny Day; Rain Chance Moves In For Thanksgiving

November 23, 2022

.

Here your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

