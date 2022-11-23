Today Is The Week’s Sunny Day; Rain Chance Moves In For Thanksgiving
November 23, 2022
Here your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Thanksgiving Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
