Three Killed In Fiery Crash Near Flomaton

Three people were killed in a fiery head-on collision Sunday afternoon east of Flomaton.

The crash happened about 3:25 p.m. on Highway 31 near Twin Bridges Road and involved a pickup truck and SUV.

All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Further details have not been released as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.