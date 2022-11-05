Third Suspect – The Alleged Gunman – Arrested For Escambia County Murder

November 5, 2022

The alleged gunman in an October 29 murder was arrested Saturday.

Jacob Monroe Colville, 29, was wanted for first degree premeditated murder.

Alyssa Marie Blackburn, 22, and Lawrence Bonner, Jr., 44, were both previously charged with principal to first-degree premeditated murder.

The victim was identified by family members as 22-year old Jesse Allen Geoghahan.

On October 29, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found Geoghahan. with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Blackburn contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had been shot inside the residence.

Bonner allegedly gave Colville the gun used in the murder. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Colville shot Geoghagan twice inside a closet, before shooting him a “few more times” as he limped out of the bedroom.

They fled in a stolen 1996 Toyota Avalon, which was later found burning under the Mobile Highway Bridge over Eleven Mile Creek.

A security system in the residence captured the murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 