Sunny, Cool Day; Increasing Clouds And Cold Friday Night
November 18, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
