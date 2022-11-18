Sunny, Cool Day; Increasing Clouds And Cold Friday Night

.

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thanksgiving Day: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.