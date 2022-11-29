Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Afternoon Through Wednesday Morning

Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Serivce.

The first round of storms is expected by Tuesday afternoon into the evening and the second round, likely a squall line, from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The main threats with these will be damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and quarter-sized hail.

Here is the detailed official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.