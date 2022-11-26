Rain Moves In By Afternoon, Heavy Rain Possible Saturday Night

.

Here your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.