Possible Shots Fired Road Rage Incident In Cottage Hill Under Investigation

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they say may be a possible road rage shooting last Saturday night in Cottage Hill.

The incident happened 10:30 Saturday night but was not reported until Monday.

Video shows a possible vehicle chase on Williams Ditch Road and several gunshots are heard, according to Morgan Lewis, ESCO spokesperson. No injuries were reported.

Deputies were called to investigate after shell casings were found in the area on Monday.

A description of the vehicles has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

