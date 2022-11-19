One Injured In Semi, Car Crash At Highway 29, Highway 97 Intersection

One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a car Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.

The driver of the car was reportedly transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the semi was not injured in the 1:40 p.m. crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, and troopers have not said how the crash occurred. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.