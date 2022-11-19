One Injured In Semi, Car Crash At Highway 29, Highway 97 Intersection
November 19, 2022
One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a car Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97 in Molino.
The driver of the car was reportedly transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the semi was not injured in the 1:40 p.m. crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating, and troopers have not said how the crash occurred. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
One Response to “One Injured In Semi, Car Crash At Highway 29, Highway 97 Intersection”
Praying for all involved. Some people don’t seem to realize that a Semi cannot stop on a dime. Not saying the car driver was at fault or the semi driver, but some people blame these truck drivers for the accidents. I have driver all over this country. From Fla to Washington State, Idaho, PN, and so forth, and I have seen drivers cut them off so many times, or pull out in front of them. Please just realize, they are ten times bigger than you are, and I would hate to hear of someone getting seriously hurt because of a mistake of thinking these rigs can stop on a dime.