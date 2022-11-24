Miracle League Holds Annual Turkey Fry (With Photo Gallery)

The Miracle League of Pensacola held their annual turkey fry fundraiser Wednesday at their park on East Nine Mile Road.

Volunteers with the Miracle League spent their day frying about 300 turkeys for a minimum $30 donation, with all of the proceeds going to benefit the Miracle League.

For more photos, click or tap here.

A small army of volunteers worked to deep fry the turkeys to perfection, rows of timers keeping track of the cooking time at a command center of sorts. Cadets from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also volunteered to make sure the turkeys were ready to enjoy for Thanksgiving.

The Miracle League provides physically and mentally challenged children a safe and spirited program in which they can hit, run, and catch on a baseball field – just like other kids. MLP offers a unique and memorable opportunity these children would not otherwise have. It is a place where every player plays, every player hits, every player gets on base, every player scores, and every player wins – every inning.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.