Lane Closures Tonight On Highway 29 At Pine Barren Creek Bridge

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday on the Highway 29 bridge over Pine Barren Creek.

The lane closures will be for routine bridge maintenance, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The bridge on Highway 29 is located between North Barth Road and Cotton Lake Road, or about seven mile north of the Highway 97 intersection in Molino.