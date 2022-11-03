Jessie Mae McGhee Peavy

Jessie Mae McGhee Peavy, age 75, of Poarch, AL passed away on October 28, 2022, in Pensacola, FL. She was born on January 21, 1947 in Poarch, AL to Tom and Allie Rolin McGhee. She was of the Pentecostal faith and retired from Wind Creek Casino. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Johnny Lucas.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Hilton W. Peavy; her sons: Shannon (Memori) Peavy of McDavid, FL and Darby (Kim) Peavy of Nokomis, AL; her daughter, Chastity Peavy of East Brewton, AL; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 12 Noon at Johnson- Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL with Rev. Steven Breceda officiating.Interment to follow in New Home Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Shannon Peavy, Justin Peavy, Matthew Peavy, Robert Talmage, Kalem Talmage and Chris Findley.

Honorary pallbearer will be Daniel Davis.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until service at noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.