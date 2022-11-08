Horse Found Shot And Killed In Molino Pasture; ECSO Investigating

An investigation is underway after a horse was shot and killed in a pasture behind a Molino home.

The horse was found dead Sunday in a pasture behind a home near the Don Sutton Ballpark on Crabtree Church Road.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s, the horse had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head.

The 27-year old horse had been seen the night before by the homeowner, who was boarding the horse for the owner.

“He has been with me almost my whole life so I could not believe when I heard it,” the owner, who wished to remain anonymous, told NorthEscambia.com.

The ECSO said their crime scene unit was called to investigate, and Escambia County Animal Control also responded Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 433-STOP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Pictured: This horse was found shot twice Sunday in a Molino pasture on Crabtree Church Road. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.