Highway 4 Canoe Creek Bridge Set For Replacement; Detour Planned For 330 Days

Work is expected to begin in early 2023 to replace the Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek, about halfway between Byrneville and Bratt, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. A detour will be in place for nearly a year.

This year’s state budget included $3,837,105 to replace the structurally deficient bridge The bridge and roadway are owned by Escambia County, but the work will be done under a locally funded agreement with FDOT.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Thursday night, the Escambia County Commission approved a resolution to support a temporary road closure for Highway 4 and establish a detour for an estimated 330 days. The detour from Highway 4 to Bratt Road (the eastern end of Bratt Road closer to Century) to Pine Barren Road, to Highway 4 (near Northview High School).

The county said the road closure will reduce construction time and costs, minimize the purchase of rights-of-way or construction easements, and will minimize wetland impacts.

The portion of Highway 4 to be closed is 4.14 miles; the detour will be 5.67 miles. The average daily traffic count is 1,800 vehicles per day.

The bridge constructed in 1942 is 225 feet long and has wood supports, some of which were failing and were later reinforced with steel.

A start date has not been determined; we’ll update you here on NorthEscambia.com when it is announced.

A smaller bridge located just to the east of the Canoe Creek bridge is not set for replacement at this time.

NorthEscambia.com photos