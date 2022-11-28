GoFundMe Established For Teen Killed In Chumuckla Highway Wreck

A GoFundMe has been established for a teen who died in a Santa Rosa County wreck.

Destinee Wade, 17, died in the two-vehicle crash November 17 on Chumuckla Highway while on her way to school.

Destinee was a senior at Central High School and an employee at the Waffle House in Pace where her father Casey is the manager. Her stepmom, Trinity, is a child caregiver at the Santa Rosa Christian Learning Center.

According to Claudia Curiel, regional spokesperson for GoFundMe, the fundraiser created to honor Wade’s memory and cover her final expenses.