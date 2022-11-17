17-Year Old Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Chumuckla Highway Wreck

November 17, 2022

A 17-year old was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a wreck Thursday morning on Chumuckla Highway in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 17-year old female from Milton was traveling northbound on Chumuckla Highway north of Hidden Oak Road when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, lost control and traveled into the southbound lane. Her SUV collided with a pickup truck driven by a 28-year old Jay woman.

A passenger in the SUV, a 16-year girl from Milton, and the pickup truck driver were both seriously injured.

FHP said the occupants of the SUV were not wearing seat belts, but the Jay woman was properly restrained.

State troopers no longer release the names of traffic crash victims.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 