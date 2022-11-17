17-Year Old Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Chumuckla Highway Wreck

A 17-year old was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a wreck Thursday morning on Chumuckla Highway in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 17-year old female from Milton was traveling northbound on Chumuckla Highway north of Hidden Oak Road when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, lost control and traveled into the southbound lane. Her SUV collided with a pickup truck driven by a 28-year old Jay woman.

A passenger in the SUV, a 16-year girl from Milton, and the pickup truck driver were both seriously injured.

FHP said the occupants of the SUV were not wearing seat belts, but the Jay woman was properly restrained.

State troopers no longer release the names of traffic crash victims.