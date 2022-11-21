Farm Hill, Cantonment Neighborhood Cleanup Collects Nearly 25 Tons of Debris

Escambia County collected and disposed of nearly 25 tons of debris and waste during the District 5 Cantonment/Farm Hill Neighborhood Cleanup recently. The event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by the county and partnering agencies.

The cleanup resulted in the collection of 24.81 tons of debris, 440 pounds of household hazardous waste, 639 tires and 16 gallons of paint.

The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. Local partners include Escambia County Waste Services, Environmental Code Enforcement, Public Works, Animal Services and Road Prison, along with the City of Pensacola Sanitation Department.

Since 2016, Escambia County has disposed of 5,356 tons (10,712,000 pounds) of debris through neighborhood cleanups.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.