Escambia County Man Gets Federal Prison Time For January 6 Capitol Breach

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for his part in the January 6, 2021 beach at the U.S. Capitol.

Jesus Rivera, 38, was sentenced to eight months in federal prison followed by one year supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

He was found guilty of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to federal court documents, Rivera uploaded to his Facebook account a five minute video showing a crowd of individuals in the U.S. Capitol crypt. Approximately 13 seconds into the video, Rivera changed the direction

of the camera toward the individual recording the video and Rivera’s face is clearly visible. The video ends with the individual recording the footage, Rivera, beginning to climb out of a window.

Rivera uploaded two other videos to Facebook that allegedly show Rivera approaching the U.S. Capitol and then on the U.S. Capitol grounds surrounded by individuals demonstrating or protesting. In the videos, Rivera states, “record numbers here in DC.”. Rivera late states, “hey guys, if you are on here, share this live because I am about to take my ass to the middle of the state Capitol and see what’s going on, where they are trying to jump in.”

Pictured: Screenshots from Facebook videos that allegedly show suspect Jesus D. Rivera of Pensacola inside the U.S. Capitol and on the Capitol grounds.