Escambia County Man Gets Federal Prison Time For January 6 Capitol Breach

November 4, 2022

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison for his part in the January 6, 2021 beach at the U.S. Capitol.

Jesus Rivera, 38, was sentenced to eight months in federal prison followed by one year supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

He was found guilty of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to federal court documents, Rivera uploaded to his Facebook account a five minute video showing a crowd of individuals in the U.S. Capitol crypt. Approximately 13 seconds into the video, Rivera changed the direction
of the camera toward the individual recording the video and Rivera’s face is clearly visible. The video ends with the individual recording the footage, Rivera, beginning to climb out of a window.

Rivera uploaded two other videos to Facebook that allegedly show Rivera approaching the U.S. Capitol and then on the U.S. Capitol grounds surrounded by individuals demonstrating or protesting. In the videos, Rivera states, “record numbers here in DC.”. Rivera late states, “hey guys, if you are on here, share this live because I am about to take my ass to the middle of the state Capitol and see what’s going on, where they are trying to jump in.”

Pictured: Screenshots from Facebook videos that allegedly show suspect Jesus D. Rivera of Pensacola inside the U.S. Capitol and on the Capitol grounds.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 