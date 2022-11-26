Escambia Animal Shelter Offering ‘Home For The Holidays’ Adoption Specials

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is offering a “Home for the Holidays” adoption special now through December 31.

Anyone looking to adopt will be able to take home a cat or kitten for $10, or a dog or puppy for $25. Escambia County residents are also required to pay a separate $11 licensing fee at the time of adoption. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and the initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations.

“Sending a pet home with its forever family during the holidays can be an incredible experience for the animal and the family,” said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson. “We hope you will open up your home to a pet for the holidays and beyond. If you can’t adopt right now, we encourage you to become a foster or volunteer this holiday season and help make a difference in the life of an animal.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive, is open Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The shelter is open regular hours today, November 25.