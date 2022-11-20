Don’t Forget: Call To Get The Miracle League Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey

It’s not too late to reserve your spot to have the Miracle League of Pensacola fry your Thanksgiving turkey on Wednesday

A minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast is necessary to help cover costs, and any additional donation will benefit the Miracle League of Pensacola. The minimum charge is $35 for turkeys that are 20 pounds or more.

Call (850) 860-3211 with questions or to schedule your appointment (leave a message if no answer). Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations should be made early as the number of time slots is limited and appointments take priority.

There are a few things to remember after scheduling an appointment. Completely thaw your turkey, removing all of the inside packaging and giblets. Write down exactly how much your turkey weighs so it is fried perfectly and take it to the Miracle League Park at 555 East Nine Mile Road at your appointment time between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. And be on time for your appointment.

Individuals interested in volunteering should also call (850) 860-3211.