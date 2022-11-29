Deadline Is Wednesday For Discount On Real Estate, Tangible Property Taxes

A 4% discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Wednesday, November 30, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

To receive the 4% discount, payments must be:

mailed with a November postmark;

left by midnight, November 30, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations; or

made online by midnight, November 30, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit our virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com to pay online 24 hours a day. Online services allow customers to pay their taxes, search records, print receipts, renew vehicle and vessel registrations and many other services. There is no additional fee to pay current taxes by eCheck. Customers who decide to visit tax collector offices can drop off their payment in the drive thru or in a dropbox.

To check the status of your taxes, pay online or print a receipt, visit the payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the tax collector’s office by email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com or by phone with any questions.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector Office in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo.