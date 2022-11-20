Byrneville Man Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder Of His Wife

A Byrneville man accused of shooting his wife on October 25 has entered a plea of not guilty.

Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning one count of a attempted murder. His bond is set at one-quarter of a million dollars.

An arrest report obtained by NorthEscambia.com details the allegations against him.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple’s home on McBride Road just off Byrneville Road. Deputies arrived shortly after 8 a.m. on October 25to find Franklin sitting on the front porch smoking a cigarette, wearing a tan t-shirt and shorts. A female was on the porch floor next to him with an apparent gunshot wound to her left side, according to the report.

Franklin was ordered at gunpoint to put his hands on top of head. He was taken into custody and placed in an ECSO patrol vehicle.

The victim, later identified by the ECSO as Franklin’s wife, stated she found Franklin sitting on the couch that morning, but that led to an argument because he was supposed to be at work. During the argument, he pulled out a gun and started shooting it, according to the report. The victim told deputies that she tried to get the gun away from Franklin, and that is when he shot her.

Two other people were asleep upstairs in the home at the time but did not hear anything, deputies said.

The victim was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by MedStar Air Care 2 and survived.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.