AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are Falling As Thanksgiving Road Trips Near

November 21, 2022

Florida gas prices are falling as millions prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving. AAA forecasts 2.9 million Floridians will travel for the holiday weekend. Nearly 2.7 million (91%) of them will drive.

“Florida drivers may have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices at the pump are likely to drop through the holiday weekend. Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon. The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies.”

Pump prices already dropped 10 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.46 per gallon. That’s 10 cents per gallon more than what Thanksgiving travelers last last year. The most expensive Thanksgiving gas price on record was $3.46 per gallon in 2013. Based on current trends, it’s possible the state average could dip below last year’s levels by Thanksgiving day.

The average price in the Pensacola metro was one of the lowest in the state at $3.23. A low of $3.11 could be found in the Cantonment area at a Highway 29 station, while Pensacola Prices bottomed out at $2.92 at the warehouse clubs.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 