AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are Falling As Thanksgiving Road Trips Near

Florida gas prices are falling as millions prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving. AAA forecasts 2.9 million Floridians will travel for the holiday weekend. Nearly 2.7 million (91%) of them will drive.

“Florida drivers may have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Prices at the pump are likely to drop through the holiday weekend. Gas prices could ultimately fall 20-30 cents per gallon. The downturn is being driven by strong refinery output, which led to a big gain in gasoline supplies.”

Pump prices already dropped 10 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.46 per gallon. That’s 10 cents per gallon more than what Thanksgiving travelers last last year. The most expensive Thanksgiving gas price on record was $3.46 per gallon in 2013. Based on current trends, it’s possible the state average could dip below last year’s levels by Thanksgiving day.

The average price in the Pensacola metro was one of the lowest in the state at $3.23. A low of $3.11 could be found in the Cantonment area at a Highway 29 station, while Pensacola Prices bottomed out at $2.92 at the warehouse clubs.