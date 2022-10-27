Sunny Weather Will Give Way To Rain For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.