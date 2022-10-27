Sunny Weather Will Give Way To Rain For Saturday

October 27, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 