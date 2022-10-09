Sunny Sunday, About 80; Chance Of Rain Later This Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.