Sunny Sunday, About 80; Chance Of Rain Later This Week
October 9, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
