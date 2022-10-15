Sunny Day; Cold Lows In The 30s Forecast For Next Week

Saturday will be a beautiful, sunny day with a high in the middle 80s. But by Tuesday night, we could be looking at the coolest air of the season so far. The low north of Molino is forecast to be about 35 degrees, with upper 30s possible all the way down to about Nine Mile Road.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.