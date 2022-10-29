Rain Becoming Likely Today And Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.