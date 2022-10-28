Peanut Butter Challenge Is Continuing. Have You Made Your Donation?

The Peanut Butter Challenge in Escambia County is continuing, and there’s still time to make your donation.

The Peanut Butter Challenge, UF/IFAS Extension’s annual jar collection for local food pantries, first launched in the Florida Panhandle in 2012. It has since launched statewide, giving counties the chance to compete for most jars of peanut butter donated. The challenge serves a way to feed hungry families ahead of the holidays and also promotes peanuts grown in Florida.

Unopened, unexpired jars of peanut butter can be donated at the following locations through October 31:

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Escambia County Farm Bureau, 153 Highway 97, Molino

Escambia County Public Safety, 6575 North W Street

Gilmore Services, 31 East Fairfield Drive

Escambia County Administration, 221 Palafox Place, 4th Floor

Holy Spirit Catholic, 10650 Gulf Beach Highway

In addition to the community donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association (FPPA) and Florida Peanut Federation (FPF) have partnered with the project for years. These organizations are based in the northwest and northeast peanut-producing regions of the state and will again contribute to the totals distributed to food pantries in those regions.

