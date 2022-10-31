Over 16,400 Ballots Cast As Early Voting Continues In Escambia County

Over 16,000 early votes had been cast in Escambia County as of Sunday.

In addition to 16,407 early votes, another 22,248 had returned a vote-by-mail ballot. That put Escambia County’s voter turnout at 17.34% with 38,855 votes cast to date in the general election.

The Genealogy Library site has been the busiest with 3,511 voters so far, followed by the Extension Office in Cantonment with 3,229 and the Southwest Library with 3,058. There have been 1,086 ballots cast at the Molino Library and 117 at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century.

A total of 10 early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, November 5:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Bellview Branch Library, 6425 Mobile Highway

UWF International Center, Building 71, 11000 University Parkway

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Main Library, 239 Spring Street

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.