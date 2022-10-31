Over 16,400 Ballots Cast As Early Voting Continues In Escambia County
October 31, 2022
Over 16,000 early votes had been cast in Escambia County as of Sunday.
In addition to 16,407 early votes, another 22,248 had returned a vote-by-mail ballot. That put Escambia County’s voter turnout at 17.34% with 38,855 votes cast to date in the general election.
The Genealogy Library site has been the busiest with 3,511 voters so far, followed by the Extension Office in Cantonment with 3,229 and the Southwest Library with 3,058. There have been 1,086 ballots cast at the Molino Library and 117 at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century.
A total of 10 early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, November 5:
- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century
- Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
- Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- Bellview Branch Library, 6425 Mobile Highway
- UWF International Center, Building 71, 11000 University Parkway
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
- Main Library, 239 Spring Street
- Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
- Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street
NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
