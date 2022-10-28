Man Wanted For Bank Robbery

Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, is wanted for the October 21 robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank on Bayou Boulevard. He is a 5-foot-10-inches that weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pensacola Police (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Detectives were able to develop Morgan as a suspect from citizen tips after local media coverage.