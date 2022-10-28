Increasing Clouds Friday, Rainy Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.