Helen J. McKinley

Helen J. McKinley, 85, of Canoe, AL passed away on October 26, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on July 10, 1937 in Flomaton, AL to Allen and Lena Emmons Driskell. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Canoe. Helen was a loving mother and dear friend. She deeply loved being with her family and going out to eat.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister, Irene “Jiggs” Driskell; her sister, Lucille Woodfin and her brother, James Driskell.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Henry O’Neal McKinley of Canoe, AL; her son, Kevin (Sondra) McKinley of Canoe, AL; her brother, Gene (Liley) Driskell of Byrneville, FL; her grandchildren: Jackson Reed, Autumn (Josh) Day and Abby Reed along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Canoe with Bro. Waylon Stuckey officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Canoe.

Pallbearers will be Josh Day, Dennis Wiggins, Allen Driskell, Jackson Reed, Alex Lowery and Judson Carden.