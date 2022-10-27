Helen J. McKinley

October 27, 2022

Helen J. McKinley, 85, of Canoe, AL passed away on October 26, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on July 10, 1937 in Flomaton, AL to Allen and Lena Emmons Driskell. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Canoe. Helen was a loving mother and dear friend. She deeply loved being with her family and going out to eat.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister, Irene “Jiggs” Driskell; her sister, Lucille Woodfin and her brother, James Driskell.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Henry O’Neal McKinley of Canoe, AL; her son, Kevin (Sondra) McKinley of Canoe, AL; her brother, Gene (Liley) Driskell of Byrneville, FL; her grandchildren: Jackson Reed, Autumn (Josh) Day and Abby Reed along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Canoe with Bro. Waylon Stuckey officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Canoe.

Pallbearers will be Josh Day, Dennis Wiggins, Allen Driskell, Jackson Reed, Alex Lowery and Judson Carden.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 