Free Adoptions This Month At The Animal Shelter; Special ‘Adoptapalooza’ On Sunday

Adoptions are free this month at the Escambia County animal shelter, and they are hosting an “Adoptapalooza” adoption event on Sunday.

The Adoptapalooza event is open to the public, their pets and anyone who has been considering adopting. Come out and enjoy food, games, and activities for both kids and dogs. Free pet adoptions will also be offered during the event. Staff will be available to help match families with their perfect pet from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to Sunday’s event, the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is open Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Adoptions are free and license fees are waived through October 31.