Free Adoptions This Month At The Animal Shelter; Special ‘Adoptapalooza’ On Sunday

October 1, 2022

Adoptions are free this month at the Escambia County animal shelter, and they are hosting an “Adoptapalooza” adoption event on Sunday.

The Adoptapalooza event is open to the public, their pets and anyone who has been considering adopting. Come out and enjoy food, games, and activities for both kids and dogs. Free pet adoptions will also be offered during the event. Staff will be available to help match families with their perfect pet from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to Sunday’s event, the Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is open Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Adoptions are free and license fees are waived through October 31.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 