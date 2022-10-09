Flags At Half Staff Today For National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

October 9, 2022

Flags across Florida are at half staff today for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

Each year in October, the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice saving and protecting their communities are honored.

Last year, fallen Escambia County Assistant District Chief Dwain Bradshaw was honored  at the Florida Fallen Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala.

Bradshaw was recognized as a line of duty death on November 6, 2019, from a motor vehicle accident.

Bradshaw, 41, lost his life during the early morning hours of November 2019 in the line of duty on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge. He was a volunteer district chief at the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, volunteer assistant district chief for the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, and lived a life of public service.

Bradshaw was also a Department of Defense firefighter at Naval Air Station Pensacola, an U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Mississippi Air National Guard and a former police officer in Bay Minette.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 