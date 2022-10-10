Escambia Sheriff’s Office Has Filled Every Sworn Position — All 447 Of Them

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has announced that every sworn position with the agency has been filled — all 447 of them — as of last Friday.

That includes 20 new sworn positions added during the past two years, the agency said.

The ECSO is continuing to accept applications for sworn positions, along with non-sworn openings like an administrative support assistant, dispatcher, accounting and more.