All In Credit Union Expects To Open In Century By Early Next Year

A recently announced new credit union for Century is now expected to open by February 2023.

As we first reported last month, the former Pen Air Federal Credit Union building on North Century Boulevard was sold to All In Credit Union, which has 28 other branches in Alabama and Florida.

“All In Credit Union will take the next few months to remodel the location,” Kathy Scarbrough, vice president of marketing at All In, told NorthEscambia.com about the 2,400 square foot building at 8460 North Century Boulevard.

She said the location will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m, Monday-Friday. An All In “smart ATM” will be installed at the Century branch and will be open 24 hours a day, and there will be online video banking for members during regular business hours.

“In addition to serving our current members in Escambia County and surrounding areas, All In Credit Union will also welcome new members who are eligible for membership in a variety of ways that are determined at the time of account opening,” Scarbrough said.

Pen Air members will be able to use the All In Century branch to conduct transactions on their existing accounts in a face-to face setting. Pen Air’s recently upgraded “LIVE” machine will remain, allowing members to manage their account through two-way video technology while also providing extended service hours and 24/7 ATM access.

“This new alliance is about enhancing lives in our Century community,” says Delbert Lee Morgan, Pen Air Federal Credit Union’s president and CEO. “It’s a perfect example of the credit union movement – people helping people. Our members will continue to receive the secure, convenient Pen Air experience they’ve come to depend on. Pen Air has served Century residents for 25 years and remains committed to providing enhanced financial solutions. We are confident that by bringing All In into the Century community, everyone wins.”

Pen Air closed their Century branch lobby and drive-thru late last year, leaving behind just ATM service. At the time, Pen Air said an “overwhelming majority” of members now use online banking, a mobile app and other digital services when possible.

Pen Air’s branch closure left Century without a financial institution in the town.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.