Reminder: Expect Lane Closures During Resurfacing Of Highway 95A From Molino To Cantonment

Drivers can continue to expect daily lane closures from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Highway 95A as it is resurfaced.

Highway 95A is being milled and resurfaced by contractor Roads, Inc. from Highway 29 in Molino to the intersection with Highway 29 and Morris Avenue in Cantonment. The 9.16 mile, $2.1 million project will also include the shoulders and turn lanes.

Paving near Jim Allen Elementary on the southern end of the project is planned for Saturday, October 1 to not interfere with school traffic.

Weather permitting, the resurfacing should be completed by October 7. About two weeks later, final thermoplastic striping will be installed over the temporary paint striping.

Pictured: Crews work on the resurfacing of Highway 95A near Highway 196 on Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.