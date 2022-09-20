Highway 95A Resurfacing Begins; New Traffic Pattern Recommended For Jim Allen Elementary Area

Work started Monday to resurface Highway 95A from Molino to Cantonment, and a new suggested traffic pattern will be introduced this week in an attempt to alleviate problems near Jim Allen Elementary School.

Highway 95A Resurfacing

Highway 95A is being milled and resurfaced by contractor Roads, Inc. from Highway 29 in Molino to the intersection with Highway 29 and Morris Avenue in Cantonment. The 9.16 mile, $2.1 million project will also include the shoulders and turn lanes.

“I’m so excited for the beginning of the much needed resurfacing of over 9 miles of Highway 95A from Molino all the way south to the heart of Cantonment,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said Monday.

According to Escambia County, paving near Jim Allen Elementary on the southern end of the project is planned for a Saturday to not interfere with school traffic.

Weather permitting, the resurfacing should be completed by October 7.

Improving Jim Allen Elementary Traffic

Officials are hoping that a new suggested traffic pattern will alleviate big traffic problems near drop-off and dismissal times at Jim Allen Elementary School on Highway 95A.

As NorthEscambia.com reported in late August, vehicles line the side of the roadway waiting to turn into the school during car rider times, and vehicles travel on the shoulder to get around a backed up turn lane.

“We will have signage installed attempting to direct through, non-local, traffic away from the area in front of Jim Allen Elementary during the student drop-off times in the morning and student pick-up times in the afternoon. We are hoping all non-local traffic will utilize Neal Road and Highway 29 to make their way between Molino and Cantonment during these high congestion times in front of the school for the increased safety of all involved,” Barry said.

The signs asking drivers to use Neal Road, and avoid Jim Allen Elementary during peak times, are expected to be installed by the end of this week.

Pictured top: In late August, an Escambia School bus became stuck when attempting to pass traffic on the shoulder of Highway 95A near Jim Allen Elementary School. Pictured below: A dump truck passes traffic near the school. Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.